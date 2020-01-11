A WOMAN who smashed a gin glass in another woman’s face after she was asked to put her drink down has been spared jail.

Durham Crown Court heard that Delaney Wilsher was on the dance floor at The Voltigeur in Spennymoor when the incident occurred.

CCTV footage played during the hearing showed the victim confront Wilsher about spilling her drink before taking it off her and putting it on a nearby table.

Chris Wood, prosecuting, said: “At five past midnight on April 14 the defendant was at The Voltigeur pub in Spennymoor, she was on the dance floor holding a gin glass with a large volume of alcohol in it.

“There comes a point where the defendant is quite lively and is spilling the drink on the people around her.

“Gail Lennox confronts the defendant and tells her to put it down. She then takes the drink off her and puts it down before the defendant picks it back up.

“The defendant then throws the contents of the glass over the complainant and follows this by throwing the glass directly at the complainant. She falls to the floor and becomes unconscious.”

In a statement read to the court, Ms Lennox said she has been left with three scars on her face.

Speaking to police shortly after the incident, she said: “I am so upset by this and keep crying. It was totally unexpected. I am worried about what people will think when they see a female with scars on her face.”

Wilsher pleaded guilty to one charge of wounding with intent at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on December 5.

Tony Davis, for Wilsher, said the 22-year-old had no previous convictions. He said: “She bitterly regrets it and it has been a very upsetting moment of her life.”

Passing sentence, Judge Jonathan Carroll said: “This is a serious offence and is so often the case by and against young people when in drink.

“On April 14 you were in your local pub having a drink and when there was contact between you and another female. She may have overreacted but so have you.

“If you spill your drink on someone the only thing to do is to apologise profusely but you allowed yourself to be drawn into a row and now here you are in crown court facing custody.

“I have to consider that people were put in danger, somebody could have lost an eye or anything.”

Wilsher, of of Burnopfield Road, Spennymoor, was sentenced to eight months in prison suspended for 18 months.

She must also carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £500 compensation to the victim.