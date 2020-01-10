A 71-year-old woman has appeared at court charged with criminal damage.

Susan Gilbey appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday, January 9) jointly charged with Robert Edward Gilbey, 44.

Mrs Gilbey, of Railway Cottages, High Etherley, Bishop Auckland, pleaded not guilty to one charge of criminal damage to nylon cord and Laurel bushes on October 22.

Mr Gilbey, of the same address, also pleaded not guilty to one charge of obstructing a police officer in execution of their duty on November 6 last year.

The charges relate to an ongoing dispute between Mr and Mrs Gilbey and two neighbouring residents.

The pair were also both charged with harassment without violence for allegedly repeatedly removing roadside furniture in the form of large rocks and fencing, however the charges were withdrawn.

Both Mr Gilbey and Mrs Gilbey will face trial at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court on March 30.