REPORTS were circulating of upheaval among inmates in a wing at a young offenders’ institution (YOI) in the North-East today.

An anonymous report to the Northern Echo suggested trouble which had been brewing on one of the wings at HM YOI Deerbolt, at Startforth, near Barnard Castle, in recent days erupted last night.

Durham Police said: "We were called at 7.45pm on Wednesday night following reports of a riot at Deerbolt Young Offenders’ Institution, in Barnard Castle.

"At least four prison officers are believed to have been assaulted during the incident. However, they are not thought to have sustained any serious or life-threatening injuries.

"A police investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Prisoners rioted in one of the wings at Deerbolt YOI in Barnard Castle. Picture: Stuart Boulton

Staff were said to have lost control of C Wing.

The national ‘Tornado’ team, specially trained officers brought in to handle such situations, and sometimes referred to as the ‘riot squad’, were said to have been called to help deal with the unrest.

A source, describing themselves as, “a concerned member of staff”, said: “The prison has been on edge all week”, adding that experienced staff have been trying their hardest to keep things settled.

The Ministry of Justice has yet to comment on reports of the incident.

Members of the Tornado team were previously summoned to help quell a disturbance which broke out during an association period on B Wing, in 2015.