A MAN was treated by paramedics after he was stabbed in the early hours of this morning.
Police were called shortly after 1am on Thursday, January 8 after a man was stabbed at a property in Grey Terrace, Ferryhill.
Paramedics also attended and treated the victim at the scene. He did not need hospital treatment.
Residents said there remained a heavy police presence at the scene, which is close to the town centre, throughout much of today.
A spokeswoman for Durham Constabulary said: "A 21-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
"She has since been interviewed by officers and released with no further action."