A TEENAGE Jaguar driver has been banned from the roads after police caught him speeding at 89mph in a 30mph built-up area.

Jamie Wayne Jack Welford was spotted behind the wheel of his Jaguar XF on Burnhill Way, in Newton Aycliffe, on the morning of Sunday, November 3.

Nearby police officers used a speed gun on the 19-year-old’s vehicle which showed him travelling at almost three times the legal speed limit.

Natalie Robinson, prosecuting, said: “At 10.28am there was an officer on duty and he saw the vehicle clearly travelling well in excess of the speed limit.

“He used a handheld laser which showed the defendant’s speed at 89mph.

“It is a single carriageway road, the weather was overcast and the roads were wet, and there was clear signage of the speed limit.

“The vehicle was stopped and he was very tearful and had to take a few moments. He accepted that his driving was dangerous.

“There was no collision and no accident, it’s purely the speed that has made this offence dangerous. He comes to court with no previous convictions and he is a man of previous good character.”

Welford pleaded guilty to one charge of dangerous driving at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court yesterday (January 7).

Ben Pegman, mitigating, said: “To a certain extent this man is a breath of fresh air to the court.

“He has no previous convictions and he is in full time employment, he works for a family business on the industrial estate and still lives at home with his parents.

“He had recently changed his car, he has a powerful Jaguar. He works hard and likes cars.

“He had previously been driving a one litre vehicle.

“He had been returning from work and did not know the road particularly well, it is a straight road but a totally unjustified speed, it gradually crept up and he accepts that.

“He is genuinely remorseful and showed remorse when he was interviewed. He is very unlikely to appear before the court again.

“This is a young man who is going in the right direction and is very pleasant when you speak to him.”

Eileen Little, chair of the bench, said: “This is a serious offence as you understand.

“Let’s start with the bad news, we are banning you from driving for 15 months and we have decided to deal with this with a heavy fine.

“It would be have £1,360 but because of your guilty plea has been reduced to £906.”

Welford, of Abbey Road, Bishop Auckland, was also ordered to pay £85 towards court costs and a £90 victim surcharge.