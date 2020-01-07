DETECTIVES are appealing for information after an elderly couple’s home in Barnard Castle was burgled.

The incident happened sometime between Sunday, December 29 and Tuesday, December 31 at an address on Montalbo Road.

The couple, in their 70s, who were away at the time of the offence came home to discover their house had been burgled.

It is believed the suspects forced entry to the ground floor bedroom window and once inside removed cash in pound sterling/euros and a large quantity of women’s jewellery before making off through the kitchen door.

DC Ian Clarke, from Bishop CID said: “The victims are a lovely couple who have lived in the address for over forty years, they are really shaken by this incident.

“We would appeal for anyone who saw anything suspicious or anyone who can assist with the recovery of the stolen jewellery to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555111.