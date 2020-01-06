A MAN was hurt in a brawl involving six people in West Auckland in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident happened at around 12.30am outside The Eden Arms pub on Staindrop Road.

It is believed six people were fighting in the street when one of the individuals involved hit a man causing him to drop to the floor.

All five suspects then kicked and jumped on the man while he was on the floor.

The man, in his 50s was taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough with multiple injuries.

He has since been discharged.

Two women aged 27 and 54 along with two men aged 31 and 52 were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and have been released under investigation.

Enquires are ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call Bishop CID on 101 quoting reference number 11 of January 5.