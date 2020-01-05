POLICE cordoned off an area of Staindrop Road, in West Auckland, this morning, amid reports of an assault.
Witnesses said four police cars were at the scene and Crime Scene Investigators were examining the area.
One witness said: "We had an officer come to our door this morning asking if we heard anything. He said there's been an assault.
"We think the people have been in the Eden Arms pub before it happened."
The cordon has been taken down, however officers remain at the scene.
Durham Police have been contacted for comment but said they are unable to disclose any information at this time.
