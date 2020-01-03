A MAN and teenager have been charged following a suspected robbery in Evenwood, near Bishop Auckland.
The two men are believed to have entered the McColl's shop shortly before 9.30pm on New Years Day and once inside threatened the cashier with a weapon before making off with a large amount of cash.
The pair, who are 30 and 16, were arrested a short time later in Meadowfield along with a 25-year-old woman.
They appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court this morning (January 3) after being charged with a string of offences.
The 30-year-old man was charged with robbery, unlawful taking of a vehicle, disqualified driving, criminal damage, theft and assault of an emergency worker.
The 16-year-old man was charged with robbery and unlawful taking of a vehicle.
The 25-year-old woman was charged with handling stolen goods, unlawful taking of a vehicle, theft and possession of a bladed article.
All are due to appear at Durham Crown Court on January 31.