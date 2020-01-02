A TEESDALE turkey thief will kick off the New Year in jail.

Tony Deehan, 40 of Richardson Fields, Barnard Castle, was charged with five shoplifting offences after stealing a number of items including a frozen turkey, shampoo and alcohol from premises in Barnard Castle.

He appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates court yesterday morning (January 1) and was handed a 28 week custodial sentence.

Sergeant Simon Rogers, from Barnard Castle Neighbourhood team said: “Some people think that shoplifting is not a serious offence but forget about the impact that it has on small businesses and the members of staff who work in these shops.

“This custodial sentence sends a clear message that this type of offence will not be tolerated.

"If anyone has information about criminality in your community, we’d encourage them to contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555111."