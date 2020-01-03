A TEENAGER appears to have blown the chance offered by a judge to avoid a prison sentence over repeated breaches of court orders.

Sentence was deferred on Kieran Manning for six months when he appeared at Durham Crown Court, in August.

Judge Jonathan Carroll gave him the opportunity to abide by restraining orders prohibiting him from visiting the homes of his mother and grandfather, in Bishop Auckland.

Manning, 19, then of Stratton Street, Spennymoor, was arrested for visiting his grandfather’s home the following month, when he was found by police hiding in an outhouse at the property.

Having been told that Manning was sent a message that his grandfather wanted to see him, Judge Carroll adjourned to confirm that was the case.

He later put the deferment back in place to give Manning a chance to address drug issues and keep out of trouble, while his bail conditions were varied allowing him to live at an address in Teesdale Walk, Bishop Auckland.

When he failed to appear at a subsequent hearing, a bench warrant was issued for Manning’s arrest.

He appeared before another judge at Teesside Crown Court on New Year’s Eve following execution of the warrant.

The case was adjourned and Manning was remanded in custody to appear back before Judge Carroll at a hearing to be arranged in coming weeks.