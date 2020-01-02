MORE than 50 people have been made redundant from a steel company in Crook after a buyer could not be found for the business.

The Bondshold Group, which has three sites in Crook, Scunthorpe and Alston, is making 169 people redundant after failing to find a buyer for the group.

A takeover of the group fell through in early December and the company went into administration before Christmas.

Deloitte, which was appointed administrator, had hoped to find a buyer during the Christmas shutdown period.

Clare Boardman, joint administrator, said: “We remain in active discussions with a number of parties who have expressed an interest in parts of the Group, however sadly it has not been possible to find a buyer for the Group as a whole.

“The lack of certainty with regard to a sale, alongside reduced trading potential, means it is not possible for the Group to continue to operate in its current form. Therefore, the difficult decision has been made to effect redundancies.

“We are working with the local Government agencies and our specialist teams to ensure that all of the employees affected by redundancy and those that remain within the business are fully supported at this difficult time.”

When the group went into administration it had a total of 219 employees across its three sites in the North of England.

A total of 169 people have been made redundant, with 53 in Crook, 61 in Scunthorpe and 55 in Alston.

Bonds, which manufactures high integrity steel and high-chrome iron castings across had experienced market challenges through its exposure to the steel sector and operational challenges following the integration of newly acquired businesses.

The historic firm dates back to 1868, when it was founded in Tow Law.

It opened the Crook facility in 2011, at the former Kenmore plant in Prospect Road, closing its Tow Law base in 2016.