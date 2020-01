POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a robbery on New Year's Day.

It happened at the McColl's shop in Evenwood, near Bishop Auckland, yesterday evening.

Two males are believed to have been involved.

Durham Police has not issued any further details of the incident.

The shop in Shirley Terrace is shut today.

A police spokesperson said: "If anybody is able to provide any information, please contact Durham Police, 101 or 03456060365 and quote log DHM-01012020-0547."