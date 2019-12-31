A SUSPECTED drug dealer has been arrested after police raided a cannabis farm in Barnard Castle town centre.

The 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis after officers discovered about 100 plants growing in a house.

Police attended the property on Christmas Eve on an unrelated matter when they discovered a cannabis farm growing across two floors.

Inspector Ed Turner said: “This sort of find is very rare in Teesdale.

“Cannabis farms almost always have links to organised crime gangs so it is important we stop them in their tracks.

“Our officers seized the opportunity to disrupt the drugs supply chain and spoil someone’s Christmas but ultimately it has made the streets safer.”