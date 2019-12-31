A WOMAN died in a crash near Bishop Auckland yesterday, police have today confirmed.

The family of Eleanor Anderson, who died following a two-vehicle collision on the A689 Coundon Bypass, paid tribute to her, describing her as “a much-loved mother, daughter and sister”.

The 29-year-old, from West Yorkshire, was driving a black Ford Fiesta which collided with a red Vauxhall Astra van at the junction between the A689 and the road to Gurney Valley, shortly before 10.15am on Monday, December 30.

In a statement released today, her family said: “It is with deepest regret that we announce the death of our daughter, Eleanor Anderson, 29 years old, who was involved in a tragic road traffic collision in Coundon, County Durham on Monday, December 30, 2019.

“She was a much loved mother, daughter and sister and will be sadly missed.

“We wish to thank everyone for their support and ask to be left so that we can grieve in peace”.

The driver of the Vauxhall Astra, a local man in his late 50s, suffered minor injuries and was taken to University Hospital of North Durham for treatment and later discharged.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage which might help our investigation to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt 2469 Bowden on 101, quoting incident number 110 of December 30.