A GRANDFATHER has spoken of his heartbreak after 65 years of work and family memories went up in smoke in a suspected arson attack on his smallholding.

Peter Darby described the 2.5acre site and barn at Trimdon Colliery, in County Durham, as his life and said he was 'absolutely gutted' to see it destroyed in the early hours of Boxing Day.

The 69-year-old, who believes the fire was started to destroy evidence of the theft of two quad bikes and a motorbike from the building, said: "It is horrendous to see.

"My family has spent so much time there, I built that barn myself and it has been wrecked.

"I'm just absolutely gutted. I could have taken stealing on the chin but to fire it is horrible."

Self-employed caterer Mr Darby was alerted to the blaze just after 8am on Thursday, when a friend woke him to say fire engines and police were at his barn which was well alight.

When he arrived he was devastated to see the building and its contents – including two XR2s and a VW Golf for restoration, grass and tack – could not be saved and around six chickens kept for his grandchildren had perished. He was relieved that Welsh ponies Luna and Dianna were safe in the field.

"We've kept them outside to keep their weight down, the fire chief said they wouldn't have survived the heat had they been in the stables next door," he said.

Mr Darby first spent time on the site as a five-year-old when his uncle Jack Cunliffe bought it to keep horses – which he used to drive a cart to deliver coal and do house removals.

When Mr Cunliffe died in 1978, Mr Darby took on the land which, with his late wife Rosalyn and children Paul Darby and Clare Keen, he has tended ever since.

He said: "My son's passion was motorbikes and cars, Clare was more into horses and is down there early almost every day. The grandchildren Ellie-Rose, Evie-Rose and Kyle all enjoy time there and it holds lots of memories.

"I hope to build it back up one day but need people to see what we've gone through."

A Durham police spokesperson said investigators are treating the incident, in Low Hogg Street, Trimdon Colliery, as a suspected arson in which the container and a number of vehicles were destroyed.

Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 79 of Thursday, December 26.