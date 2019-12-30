PLANS for a new supermarket – which aims to be the catalyst for redevelopment of a rundown town centre and shopping precinct – could get the green light next month.

The proposal would see Aldi move from one side of Spennymoor, in County Durham, to a bigger, modern store on the other side of town and create up to ten new jobs.

Spennymoor's Festival Walk set to be flattened and redeveloped

Earlier this year, the supermarket giant lodged a planning application with Durham County Council for the site of the former Kingfisher pub, public car park and part of the Festival Walk parade.

The site, off Oxford Road, forms part of a wider redevelopment of Spennymoor in partnership with Durham County Council and Hellens Group.

This includes the demolition of the vacant Kwik Save store and its replacement with a 47-space car park under a separate planning application.

On January 7, councillors will be asked to approve proposals for the Aldi store and a 95-space car park with nine parent and child spaces, five accessible spaces and four electric charging bays.

During consultation, the plans sparked concerns from neighbours over potential noise, increased traffic and parking issues – in streets already congested near homes and a school.

As a result, supermarket bosses agreed to scale back delivery hours, after originally asking for permission for a 24-hour period, and install acoustic fencing.

Spennymoor Town Council and Durham County Councillor Ian Geldard broadly welcome investment in the area, hoping it will boost other businesses, but urge members to give careful consideration to issues including parking restrictions, noise, drainage and potential damage to neighbouring houses.

According to an applicant statement, the plan will help Aldi move from an “outdated” store at Cambridge Street, while also retaining jobs.

The statement reads: “The application site, as a town centre site, is a sustainable location for development being accessible by a choice of means of transport other than the car; and having very good accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Overall, the proposal brings significant investment to Spennymoor town centre.

"It has been assessed regarding relevant planning policy and technical considerations and complies with the presumption in favour of sustainable development.”

Durham County Council planning officers have recommended approval of the scheme which goes before the council’s county planning committee on Tuesday, January 7.

The meeting will start at 1pm at Durham County Hall and is open to the public.