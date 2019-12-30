A ROBBER threatened staff at a village shop with a knife this morning.

Police were called to reports of a suspected robbery at McColl’s convenience store, in West Auckland, at about 7.35am this morning.

This is the second robbery in two months at the store.

A man is believed to have threatened a member of staff with a knife before stealing a small amount of cash and cigarettes. No-one was injured.

The suspect is described as being about 6ft 3ins tall and was wearing a grey hooded waist-length jacket with black panels and a small white logo on the left of his chest.

He was also wearing a red scarf with vertical green stripes across his face, blue jeans and distinctive blue trainers.

Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 47 of December 30.