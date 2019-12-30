THE A689 Coundon Bypass near Bishop Auckland has been closed following a serious crash this morning.
The road is closed to traffic in both directions and drivers are urged to avoid the area for some time.
It is understood that the Great North Air Ambulance Service has landed at the scene.
A spokesman for Durham Police said: "At approximately 10.15am we were called to the A689 Coundon bypass to reports of a two vehicle accident.
"The road has been closed in directions while emergency services atten the scene.
"Drivers are urged to avoid the area. We expect the closure to be in place for some time."