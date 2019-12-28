POLICE officers spent part of the night rounding up cows after they strayed on the road in part of County Durham.
A warning was issued to motorists in the Windmill and Hamsterley area of Teesdale this morning urging them to take care after the cows escaped over night.
A spokesman for Durham Police said the incident was still ongoing but officers were no longer at the scene.
Some small black and brown cows may still be at large and officers are warning motorists to be careful.
A police spokesperson said: "We ask motorists out and about early this morning to exercise caution when travelling in the area and to report any sightings of stray cattle on the carriageway."
Reports can be made by calling 101.