TRIBUTES have been paid to a beloved biker who died on Boxing Day in a single-vehicle crash.

Carl 'Maiden' Pepper known for his love of bikes and the heavy metal band, Iron Maiden, tragically lost his life when his motorcycle crashed on the A688, near Bishop Auckland, whilst on his way to visit family.

His sister Melanie Ann Hubbard said the 26-year-old was loved by all who knew him.

Mr Pepper was from Bishop Auckland and the youngest of three children, known to his two sisters Melanie and Lisa, as little big brother as he was the tallest.

Miss Hubbard said: "My baby brother Carl was a kind gentle soul and helped anyone he could.

"He is such a loved young man by all, his motorbikes were his life from being small, he has loved them and lived for them.

"My Carl will leave an empty hole in so many people’s hearts including mine – especially mine. All of our family, his dad his mam his nana his sisters and his aunty and uncles and cousins are all emotional wrecks – he was such a kind soul.

"He will never be forgotten."

Fellow mourners took to social media to share their heartbreak.

One Facebook user said: "Rest in peace Carl 'Maiden' Pepper you were like a brother to me. I loved spending time with you and I could literally talk about anything with you. You were the one I could trust, I'm so devastated that it ended this way. I will always remember our friendship and how close we were fly high and keep on rocking. I will miss you so much brother."

Another added: "You were such a wonderful lad with a heart of gold. We made some good memories that I will never forget. You were taken way to soon. I'm sending my love."

Anyone who saw the crash or has any information is asked to call police on 101.