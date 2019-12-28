TRIBUTES have been paid to a beloved biker who died on Boxing Day in a single-vehicle crash.

Carl 'Maiden' Pepper, known for his love of bikes and the heavy metal band, Iron Maiden, tragically lost his life when his motorcycle crashed on the A688, near Bishop Auckland.

The community has paid tribute to the 26-year-old, with friends saying he was loved by all who knew him.

Mr Pepper was from Bishop Auckland and the youngest of three children.

Mourners took to social media to share their heartbreak.

One Facebook user said: "Rest in peace Carl 'Maiden' Pepper you were like a brother to me. I loved spending time with you and I could literally talk about anything with you. You were the one I could trust, I'm so devastated that it ended this way. I will always remember our friendship and how close we were fly high and keep on rocking. I will miss you so much brother."

Another added: "You were such a wonderful lad with a heart of gold. We made some good memories that I will never forget. You were taken way to soon. I'm sending my love."

Another friend said: "You where a truly amazing friend and I will never forget you! Love you man!"

Anyone who saw the crash or has any information is asked to call police on 101.