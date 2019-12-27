A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash which left her trapped inside her vehicle.
Fire crews from Bishop Auckland were called to the incident, on Esperley Lane, in Cockfield, at about 9.07pm on Boxing Day.
Appliances from Bishop Auckland and Spennymoor attended the scene alongside officers from Durham Police.
Firefighters used holmatro cutters to free the woman before she was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Her condition is not yet known.
Emergency services left the scene at about 11.25pm.