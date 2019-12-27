A MAN had to be rescued by firefighters after he fell from a bridge into a river.

Emergency services were called to the West Auckland/St Helen Auckland area at 10.20pm on Thursday to reports that a man had fallen into the River Gaunless, near Station Road.

Crews from Crook and Bishop Auckland, including a water rescue team, found the man on an island in the water and were able to pull him to safety.

Ambulance personnel treated him at the scene before he was taken to hospital.