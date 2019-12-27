A BRIDGE which provides access to Low and High Force waterfalls has reopened following maintenance works.

The 200-year-old Teesdale Wynch Bridge was closed to the public earlier in the year when a routine inspection showed that it needed urgent repairs.

Visitors can now safely cross the 60-foot gorge above the River Tees again following the completion of the maintenance, which included replacing the bridge’s timber deck, repairs to its suspension joints, re-painting its iron works and a full clean.

Work on the bridge began in October and, despite a prolonged period of heavy rain, Durham County Council engineers were able to stick to their original schedule.

Mark Readman, the council’s highway services manager, said: "This structure is not only of historic importance, but it also provides a vital link across the River Tees, connecting walkers to the Pennine Way and High Force.

“The bridge is a listed structure and is located in the North Pennines Area of outstanding natural beauty, which can both bring challenges when carrying out any maintenance works. Our engineers have been able to carry out the works to the bridge in keeping with its historic nature.

“Due to the design of the bridge, there is a maximum load capacity and we ask that anyone using the bridge respects this to ensure that the footbridge remains safe for use by adhering to the restrictions displayed at each end of the bridge.

"We thank everyone affected for their patience and understanding during the works."