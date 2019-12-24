A 90-YEAR-OLD woman has died following a two-car crash in Teesdale.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident on Monday, December 16.

The pensioner was driving her car when she was involved in a crash with a van on the A67 at Winston, just after 12.30pm.

She was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where she underwent emergency surgery but died on Friday, December 20.

The driver of the van was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

He has since been released on bail.

Enquiries are ongoing and witnesses are asked to call police on 101 and quote incident reference 171 of December 16.