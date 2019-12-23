A VULNERABLE pensioner who was a bag-snatch victim twice in seven days was overwhelmed by the public's response to an appeal in her aid.
The 69-year-old woman had her bag – containing a purse, cash and bank cards – snatched as she walked home from the shops in West Auckland, at about 3.30pm on Sunday, December 15 and again, at the same time, on Saturday, December 21.
Police officers investigating both thefts issued an appeal for donations via Facebook at the weekend.
Detective Constable Nichola Gaines said: "She was quite shaken and in a state of disbelief after being a victim twice, and whilst doing something she regularly does in her own village.
"The response to our appeal was amazing, we have received bags and bags of food, parcels, selection boxes, chocolates and biscuits. There is so much we will donate some to local foodbanks and care homes.
"Hopefully this will restore her faith in the community."
She thanked all donors, particularly Feeding Families who gave two hampers and Angel Trust which replaced the £200 the victim had stolen.
Witnesses or anyone with information about the incidents is urged to contact Bishop Auckland CID on 101.