THE region's runners have a chance to prove themselves in Weardale once again this summer as applications for the Stanhope ten miler open.

The race is being organised by Kieran Hughes, who works as a fire fighter in Stanhope and as part of the test team for Hitachi in Newton Aycliffe. The race was established in March 2017, after being inspired by Run for Love.

The 2019 race took place in August and raised £1,000 for the Tribe freedom foundation, which helps fight against human trafficking. However next year the race will be supporting a Shildon charity ManHealth.

Mr Hughes said: “Hopefully there will be a bigger turn out and more funds raised.”

The race is open to everyone – runners, non-runners and those who want to make a difference.

Mr Hughes said: “I’ve chosen ManHealth for next year and the foreseeable future as it’s a fantastic local charity who are doing amazing work helping men open up about their problems. We are hearing too much of suicide in men in everyday situations and I also know people who have used the free service that they provide.”

The route will be slightly tweaked for next year with a flat mile to start before heading up Softly Bank. Runners will ascend out of Stanhope taking in theviews of the Durham dales, making their way to Bollihope through Frosterley and finishing back at Stanhope ford.

Next year Mr Hughes has been granted permission to use Stanhope fire station by his chief and senior leadership team as a meeting hub.

Paul Bannister of ManHealth, said: “The money raised by the event will be used by ManHealth to support men experiencing mental health issues through our peer support groups which are all run by male facilitators. The money will also be used to support us in delivering our training which is centred on health inequalities affecting men and to help us to campaign to raise awareness about men’s health.”

The event will take place on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

For more information about the run email Kieran at kez.rocks@hotmail.co.uk. For early bird tickets visit manhealth.org.uk/events/2020/the-stanhope-10-miler/

Places cost £16.50, the race is only open to adults.