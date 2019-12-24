A NEWTON Aycliffe man has pleaded guilty to selling illicit drugs.

Anthony Race, of Heatherburn Court, admitted selling cocaine and ketamine but denied selling MDMA, commonly known as Ecstasy, when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court.

The 25-year-old was warned that he faced a custodial sentence following his guilty pleas.

Heatherburn Court, Newton Aycliffe. Picture: GOOGLE

Rachel Masters, prosecuting, told the court that the offences happened on May 6 this year.

She said the Crown Prosecution Service would make inquiries about the charge relating to the possession of the Class A drug but said the sentence would not be significantly different after the defendant had already pleaded guilty to the other two possession with intent to supply cocaine and ketamine.

Judge Howard Crowson warned Race that the sentencing guidelines for the offences took the case above the custody threshold and adjourned the case until the New Year to enable him to get his affairs in order.