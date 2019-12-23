POLICE have arrested five people and seized quantities of cocaine and cannabis in a crackdown on illegal drugs.

On Friday evening, neighbourhood officers came together to tackle drug crime in Darlington and Barnard Castle.

As part of an operation to crackdown on illegal drugs, searches were carried out in pubs, clubs and licenced premises by a specialist sniffer dog.

In Darlington, a number of people were stopped and searched following positive indications by the dog.

As a result, quantities cocaine and cannabis were recovered and five people will be interviewed by officers in relation to possession of a controlled drug.

In Barnard Castle, a number of premises were searched by the dog but thankfully no arrests were made.

Sergeant Matt Plumb, from Darlington Neighbourhood Police Team, said: “The operation was a great success which was very well received by licences and customers alike. This is the start of continued operations within licensed premises that will continue in 2020.”

Inspector Ed Turner, from Barnard Castle Neighbourhood Police Team, added: “We have worked closely with the licenced premises in Barnard Castle to tackle illegal drug taking, and they were very supportive throughout this operation.

“We will continue working with them into the New Year to tackle drug crime and illegal drug taking, which will not be tolerated in Barnard Castle and throughout the county as a whole.”