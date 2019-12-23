A FULL ceremonial police funeral will be held at Durham Cathedral for Ron Hogg.

The Police, Crime and Victims’ Commissioner for County Durham and Darlington lost his battle with motor neurone disease, with which he was diagnosed in July, on December 17, at the age of 68.

The service to celebrate Mr Hogg's life will be held at Durham Cathedral, Palace Green, Durham, on January 7, 2020, starting at 11am.

Road closures will be in place in the city centre and localised congestion can be expected. Pedestrians should be able to have good visibility of the event.

It will be followed by a private ceremony for family and invited friends only.

Acting Police, Crime and Victims’ Commissioner Steve White said: “Ron was extremely popular and very well-respected by Police officers, staff, politicians and others. The funeral will be a celebration of the life of someone who was committed to making a real difference to society.”

Books of condolence are available at the reception desks of Police HQ, Durham County Hall, Durham Town Hall, in the Market Place, and Darlington Town Hall. Comments for inclusion in the book can also be left electronically via the website at durham-pcc.gov.uk

The family have requested that no cards or flowers are sent. Donations can be made in lieu to St Teresa’s Hospice, Darlington, at justgiving.com/fundraising/ron-hogg