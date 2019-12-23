A TEENAGE driver was seriously injured when she was involved in a three car crash on the A689 on Friday.

She was one of seven people hurt in the crash, which also left three teenage boys, a 66-year-old and a baby in hospital.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue and Durham Police were called to the incident at around 1.40pm on Friday, December 20, on the A689 Addison Road between the Toronto Lodge and High Grange.

The incident involved a black Renault Clio which was travelling towards High Grange when it crossed the carriageway and collided with a blue Vauxhall Mokka travelling towards Toronto.

The driver of the Clio, a 17-year-old girl, was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, with serious injuries.

Three teenage boys who were also in the car were taken to University Hospital of North Durham (UHND) with varying injuries. However, none of them were believed to be seriously injured.

The driver of the Mokka, a 34-year-old woman, and her two passengers, a 66-year-old woman and a seven-week-old baby boy, were taken to hospital with serious injuries where they reamin.

The road was closed for several hours to allow for treatment of the casualties, and for accident investigators to work at the scene.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who may have any dashcam footage of the incident or footage of the cars shortly before the collision.

Please call the Durham Constabulary’s Collision Unit on 0191 375 2159, or call 101, quoting incident number 227 of December 20.