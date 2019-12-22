POLICE have appealed for a seasonal show of goodwill, urging townsfolk to make donations for an elderly local woman who has recently been the victim of two crimes.
In what has been labelled Operation Wizard the “urgent appeal” was made today by officers at Bishop Auckland Police Station.
It arises from investigations into the theft of handbags and purse from the elderly woman around the West Auckland area twice in the last ten days.
Police said inquiries into the mean thefts are, “currently ongoing”, but, in the meantime, they are requesting some help from the public.
“We are looking for any donations, such as food parcels, to gift to the lady before Christmas.”
Should anyone wish to contribute they are asked to contact ADS 2049 Chaney or drop off any donations at Bishop Auckland Police Office, in Woodhouse Lane, before 2pm tomorrow, Monday December 23.