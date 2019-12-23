HOUSEHOLDERS no longer need worry about disposing of their Christmas trees thanks to a collection service.
Durham County Council is offering to pick up real Christmas trees from homes where residents have pre-requested the free service.
Bookings for real tree collections are being taken up to the deadline date of Sunday January 12.
The trees will be collected over the following two-week period, starting on Monday January 13.
John Shannon, strategic waste manager at Durham County Council, said: “Not only does our service make life that little but easier following the busy festive period, but collected real trees go on to be chipped and sent for composting, so that material can be used again to reduce any waste.”
Real trees can also be taken to any of the council’s Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs). The list of centres can be found on www.durham.gov.uk/hwrc.
Tree collection bookings can be made via www.durham.gov.uk/christmastreecollections.