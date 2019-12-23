CRICKETERS bowled up some festive fun for young patients from across the region with a special hospital visit just days before Christmas.
Players and staff from Durham Cricket attended the Great North Children’s Hospital, in Newcastle, to spread Christmas joy across the wards.
Director of Cricket Marcus North was joined by county squad members, Chris Rushworth, Ben Raine, Matthew Potts, Matt Salisbury, Ben Whitehead, Gareth Harte, James Weighell, Nathan Rimmington, Jack Campbell, and brothers Paul and Josh Coughlin on the off-season call of duty.
The players gave out gifts, signed autographs, posed for photos and spent time with the children and their families who will be spending the Christmas period in hospital.