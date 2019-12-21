FAMILIES in need of festive cheer enjoyed a charity party this week.

The Angel Trust teamed up with Barclays bank and Hardwick Hall in Sedgefield to host an afternoon of festive food and fun for poorly children and bereaved families at the hotel on Thursday.

Jon Hill, the venue's general manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this facility to such a fantastic and worthy cause this Christmas.”

Clair McGregor, of the Angel Trust, with Jon Hill, the hotel general manager at Hardwick Hall, Sedgefield

Employees from Barclays rolled their sleeves up to help kitchen staff prepare and serve a tasty three-course meal, which was followed by lots of exciting surprises including facepainting, balloon art and even a visit from Santa who brought a bag full of goodies.

All families present at the occasion had been helped by the Angel Trust, ran by Clair McGregor.

Paul O’Donovan said: “My daughter Lyla was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016.

“She’s had nine brain surgeries, and she’s got one due after Christmas, which is why the work Clair does is so important - the Angel Trust is just an amazing charity.”

Lyla O'Donovan was excited to have her face painted

Celebrity Angel Trust volunteer Scarlett Moffatt visited Lyla last year to surprise her with a limousine ride to a music studio in Gateshead to record herself singing Disney songs.

Esmae-Rose caught chicken pox about two years ago and became psychiatrically ill with a brain condition called Pandas.

The Angel Trust arranged for Princess Belle from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast to visit the six-year-old's house with a pile of presents.

“Esmae-Rose loved receiving a huge amount of presents from Santa and the Angel Trust, from the bottom of our hearts thank you.”

Esmae-Rose, six, with Anna from Disney's Frozen

James Longstaff, eight, was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus, and has a VP shunt in his head which controls fluid on the brain.

The shunts are unpredictable and can stop working at any moment, with his first VP shunt lasting just four days, and the second lasting four weeks.

James Longstaff, eight, with Elsa and Anna from Disney’s Frozen

Mum Michelle Longstaff said: “James gets so excited to see Clair, we first met her at the pop-up shop in Bishop Auckland and he’s absolutely loved her since then.

“We really can’t thank them enough for their generosity.”

Jude Grayson, eight, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in April, got to be a Newcastle United mascot thanks to the charity’s ambassador Paul Anderson and his wife Paula.

Jude Grayson, eight, chose to give beads of courage to Paul Anderson and Clair McGregor of the Angel Trust

Mum Kerry Grayson said: “Only two weeks before he had suffered a cardiac arrest due to treatment complications, but he was allowed to leave hospital 48 hours before the match so he could go ahead with being a mascot.

“Since then Clair and Paul have remained involved with Jude’s progress and even organised a charity evening in November, which raised £4,300.”