MOTORISTS have been told to use common sense after one van driver found himself stranded in a swollen river.

The ford in Westgate, County Durham, was full due to the wet weather when the van driver attempted to motor through it on Wednesday, December 11.

Fire crews from three towns had to be called, along with the local police units.

Firefighters from Stanhope and Middleton-in-Teesdale – as well as the Bishop Auckland Water Rescue team and special rescue unit – were called to the scene.

The driver was rescued from his vehicle using a floating raft.

The incident has prompted two councillorsto come forward to urge people to use common sense and not to put their lives and the rescuers lives at risk.

Durham County Councillor John Shuttleworth said: “Common sense should tell anyone not to use Westgate Ford or any other, for that matter, when the river is on flood. Unfortunately, vehicle ‘sat navs’ have a lot to answer for.”

County Councillor Anita Savoury added: “Every so often this happens, and it has a massive financial cost to the emergency services who risk their lives. Common sense should prevail – they should not enter the ford in dangerous weather conditions.

"Road users should be extra vigilant on country roads especially in winter times.”

Brian Buckley, strategic highways manager at Durham County Council, said: “There are signs in place at either side of the ford to warn motorists of the crossing. Drivers should always be diligent when assessing whether to cross fords and if they have any doubts about the safety of doing so, they should find an alternative route.

"In this case, there is a bridge crossing about 500 metres away. We would always advise drivers to find alternative routes during periods of bad weather when rivers can be higher and faster flowing.”

A debate was sparked on social media about the actions of the van driver. Many residents suggested that common sense should be used at fords and on country roads especially if the driver is not from the area and doesn’t know the roads well.

Others suggested that it is a mistake to rely on technology to guide road users to destinations as it does not give a good idea of road conditions.