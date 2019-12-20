TOWN centre homes and businesses have been affected by a power cut.

It is understood that a problem with the cables or equipment serving Bishop Auckland caused the electricity supply to go off at around 2.15pm.

Northern Powergrid has said the supply should be fully restored by 3.45pm.

A further 40 properties in nearby Toronto are also understood to be without electricity, which should be restored by 5.45pm.

Northern Powergrid said: "We are currently working hard to restore your power however we are unable to provide an accurate restoration time.

"Please call us on 105 if you have any specific questions."

Live updates can be found online.