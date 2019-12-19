TWO men have appeared at court charged with detaining a child and possessing crack cocaine.

Dale Leadbitter, of Bluebell Meadows, Newton Aycliffe appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court yesterday jointly charged with Curtis James Crighton, of Regent Street, Shildon.

The pair were both represented in court by John Clish and offered no indication of plea.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in Newton Aycliffe on Monday, December 16.

Mr Clish made no application for bail and Magistrates’ declined jurisdiction of the case.

Both Mr Leadbitter, 24, and Mr Crighton, 31, were remanded into police custody and will appear at Durham Crown Court on Friday, January 17.