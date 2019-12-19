TWO family caravans and a motor home were stolen, apparently to order, from supposedly secure storage facilities in under three weeks.

Michael Trevor Fawcett and an unknown accomplice stole caravans worth £4,000 and £4,500 from the same secure compound on the ROF 59 site in Newton Aycliffe, on May 3 and 21, last year.

Durham Crown Court heard the day after the second of those thefts a motor home, valued at £20,000, was towed away from a compound alongside Whitehouse Funeral Park, Newton Aycliffe.

Peter Sabiston, prosecuting, said the thieves cut through gates and used an angle grinder to cut through a locked wheel brace before hooking up the first stolen caravan to a Mercedes 4x4 vehicle, driving away with it from the ROF 59 site, in Durham Way South.

A similar method was used to take the second caravan from the same site 19 days later, at 7.45pm.

The motor home was towed away after entry was forced at the funeral compound, on Hilton Road, at 10.10pm the following day.

Mr Sabiston said the Mercedes involved in the first two thefts was found outside Fawcett’s home, in Stockton, on June 12, last year.

Camping equipment also taken in the raids was found inside the vehicle.

As inquiries continued, Fawcett contacted police and admitted being involved in the thefts after receiving a call from a friend asking him to help tow caravans, “back to Stockton”, each time receiving £150 payment.

He also kept items, including a television set, a heater and camping equipment taken from the stolen caravans.

The court heard the owners of all three missed planned holidays due to the thefts, and two of them received different levels of insurance.

Despite his earlier admissions, Fawcett, 34, of Wren Street, initially denied the three thefts at court and only indicated a change of pleas last month.

Jamie Adams, mitigating, said Fawcett became involved to get ‘pin money’ to help repay a drug debt.

But he said Fawcett now, “really feels he’s reached a turning point in his life.”

Mr Adams said Fawcett has worked with agencies while on remand in prison to overcome his substance misuse.

Imposing a two-year prison sentence, Recorder Peter Makepeace QC described the offences as, “mean, calculated, planned and extremely self-centred”, leaving the families involved with “similar feelings of violation.”