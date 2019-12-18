AN appeal has been launched to locate a missing 17-year-old, who was last seen at the beginning of December.
Cleveland Police are appealing to trace the whereabouts of Joshua Taylor who officers believe was last seen in the Hartlepool area on Friday December 6.
He is described as being 5 ft 8” tall, of skinny build with curly blonde hair.
Officers say he also has connections in Newton Aycliffe.
Anyone who may have seen him, or anyone who may have information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting 204891.
Comments are closed on this article.