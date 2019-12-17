A TEENAGE boy who fell through a shopping centre roof and became stuck in a cavity could be heard shouting for help through the walls.

Staff at Creations hairdressers, in Thames Shopping Centre, Newton Aycliffe, were preparing to go home for the day when a boy came running over to them and said "my friend is stuck on the roof".

It is understood the group were playing football on top of the adjacent multi-storey car park when the incident happened.

Emergency services were called to the scene and rope rescue specialists spent two hours cutting the 13-year-old free from the walls, after gaining access through a wall in Creations.

Salon manager Wendy Young said: "Most of us were still here when it happened, we could hear him shouting for help through the walls and when the caretaker went to check he could see his phone light shining.

"He was wearing a big padded jacket which has helped break his fall, he is so lucky because it could have been so much worse, we are just all so relieved that he is out and he is ok.

"The firefighters and emergency services really were amazing."

The team of hairdressers returned to the salon once the incident had been wrapped up to find a large hole in the wall and thick dust and water covering the floor and furnishings.

Creations hairdresser Nicola said: "We all came straight down once the boy was out to tidy up so we could open today.

"There were bricks and dust everywhere and the firefighters had used water to get rid of the dust so it really was a mess.

"We all stayed till everything was cleaned up and the council have been out this morning to check everything is structurally safe and we are open as usual."