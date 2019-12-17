A MAN accused of attempted murder has appeared at court after allegedly stabbing another man outside of an Aldi store.
Mark Anthony Pearson, who is currently remanded into custody, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court for a case management hearing.
The 46-year-old is accused of the attempted murder of a man in Spennymoor on Monday, September 9.
He is also accused of possession of an offensive weapon, namely a folding lock knife, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse in a public place, namely Cambridge, at the same time.
Mr Pearson, who appeared at court via video link from prison, shouted at Judge Paul Sloan during the hearing and told his defence barrister, Tony Davies, he was “fired”.
The 46-year-old was muted and the case was adjourned to January 10 for a pre-trial hearing back at Newcastle Crown Court when the defendant will appear in person.
