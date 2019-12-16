A TEENAGE boy who fell 30-feet through a shop roof before getting trapped in between cavity walls is extremely lucky to be alive, a firefighter has said.

The 13-year-old fell after climbing onto the roof of the Thames Shopping Centre, in Newton Aycliffe, shortly before 5pm yesterday.

In an image released by County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service this evening, a large hole and damage can be seen in Thames Centre hairdressers, Creations, which was used to rescue the teenager.

The boy was taken to hospital after the successful rescue operation by dozens of emergency service workers, including rope rescue specialists from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

Four fire crews, police and ambulance crews including an incident response unit, and rapid response car all attended the scene on St Cuthbert's Way.

Firefighters could be seen climbing a ladder to get onto the roof of the Thames Centre, where the main activity was concentrated.

Onlookers reported that work to dismantle part of the building was taking place, as large clouds of dust could be seen metres above.

A Durham County Council representative was also seen arriving and entering the back of the store.

Incident Commander, Rob Cherrie, said: “Firefighters used a range of equipment to cut through an external wall to free the boy, while reassuring him and trying to keep him calm during this distressing incident.

“The teenager has now been transported to hospital by the ambulance service.

“This was an extremely difficult rescue and I would like to commend the emergency services at the scene who worked very quickly and tirelessly to rescue the teenager from the cavity.”