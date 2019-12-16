A DEEP seated curiosity about weapons led to a man collecting a huge armoury containing modified crossbow bolts, swords, knives and stab proof vests, a court heard.

Simon Flint was caught with his huge collection of weapons after he became involved in a row with some youths near Bishop Auckland Rugby Club and pointed a loaded crossbow at an elderly man who tried to intervene.

When police caught up with him at around 4pm on the outskirts of Coundon on June 28 they discovered a number of components to make explosives and pipebombs.

Teesside Crown Court heard the 42-year-old had a 'fascination with making things go bang' and filmed himself blowing up a laptop, an apple and a cucumber.

Jolyon Perks, prosecuting, said the defendant had amassed his collection over a number of years.

In mitigation, Mark Styles, said his 'eccentric' client never intended to hurt anyone and his greatest danger was probably to himself.

He said: "It was unwise that his daily use of cannabis to self-medicate and holding his collection in the manner he did was wrong."

Mr Styles told the court that the man who had the crossbow pointed at him told police that he 'never felt in danger, he said he just felt he was a bloody idiot'.

Flint pleaded guilty to a number of charges when he appeared at Durham Court Court and Teesside Crown Court in connection with the weapons and explosives charges.

Judge Howard Crowson told Flint he would serve two and a half years for his crimes.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East led the investigation with support from Durham Constabulary.

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Chief Superintendent Martin Snowden is Head of the North East. He said; “Flint had an alarming number of weapons in his possession when he was arrested. Whilst there was no evidence of intent to cause harm, in pleading guilty, he has recognised the serious nature of the offences and the consequences of his actions and behaviour.

“Flint also possessed and stored chemicals he knew were potentially dangerous. These substances can be unstable and attempts to manufacture them or adapt them can lead to the damage of property, serious injury or even death.

Gary Fothergill of the CPS said: “Simon Flint has an interest in the acquisition of weapons and the manufacture of explosive devices. While understandably alarming to the public, the evidence in this case does not suggest any intent on his part to use explosives to harm people or property.

“Instead, Flint appears to have been motivated by a compulsion to master the technical process of constructing improvised explosive devices and to use these to blow up inanimate objects for his own entertainment. This can be seen in videos found on his personal electronic devices showing him blowing up pieces of fruit.

“The Crown Prosecution Service has worked closely with the North East Counter Terrorism Unit to build a robust case against Simon Flint. He now fully accepts the potential dangerousness of his actions, even though it was never his intent to cause harm.

“Under no circumstances should the manufacture of explosive devices ever be considered a recreational activity. No matter how careful Mr Flint may have been, the potential for collateral damage in pursuit of his eccentric interests still remains. I sincerely hope that his sentence for the possession of these items serves as a stark warning to others.”

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “When our officers stopped the motorhome and discovered the store of weapons and explosives inside, we had no choice but to carry out an intensive search of the vehicle to make certain the public were safe.

“We’d like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation during that sensitive operation, particularly with regards to the disruption to drivers on the A689. Once again, our community showed their overwhelming support for our officers during difficult circumstances.

“We can assure residents that our officers will take whatever steps are necessary to protect the community at all times.”