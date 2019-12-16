DETECTIVES have appealed for help to trace jewellery which was stolen from a family home in Bishop Auckland.
Intruders took sentimental jewellery, along with a safe during the burglary at an address on Lupin Close, Etherley Dene.
The incident took place sometime between 2pm and 6pm on Saturday afternoon.
It is believed intruders got into the secure house by snapping the lock on the back door and searched several rooms.
As well as jewellery, the burglars removed a large quantity of cash and important documents.
Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. They are also keen to speak to anyone who may have been offered the missing jewellery.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, asking for PC Joshua Chew, from Bishop Auckland CID, or quoting reference number 310 of December 14.