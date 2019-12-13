If you're in a rush this morning, here's what you may have missed throughout the night in the General Election.

The Conservatives have won a majority, with Boris Johnson saying the result gives a clear mandate to “get Brexit done”.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn announced he will not lead the party into any future elections.

In the North-East, seven seats previously held by Labour returned Conservative MPs – Darlington, Bishop Auckland, Sedgefield, Redcar, Stockton South, North West Durham and Blyth Valley.

The MPs losing their seats were Jenny Chapman, Helen Goodman, Phil Wilson, Anna Turley, Dr Paul Williams, and Laura Pidcock, tipped by some as a future Labour deputy leader.

How the night unfolded around the country

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson reacts as she loses her East Dumbartonshire constituency, during the count at the Leisuredome, Bishopbriggs. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

10pm

The ballot closes and a joint exit poll by Sky, the BBC and ITV suggests the Tories will win 368 seats, with Labour on 191 - which if correct would be the party's worst performance at a general election in terms of seats since 1935.

The SNP is projected to dominate in Scotland with 55 seats, while the Lib Dems are on 13. The Tory majority is projected to be 86.

11.28pm

Labour holds Newcastle Central, albeit with a reduced majority, in the first result to be announced in the 2019 General Election.

11.33pm

The Conservatives gain Blyth Valley, in the North East, from Labour in the first big upset of the night. The seat had been held by Labour since 1950.

1.23am

The Conservatives succeed in appealing to the "Workington Man", winning the North West constituency from Labour - the first time the seat has changed hands since 1979.

1.50am

The Tories gain Wrexham from Labour.

1.52am

Labour wins Putney from the Conservatives, the party's first gain of the night from the Tories.

2.33am

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith holds on to his Chingford & Woodford Green seat, but sees his majority cut almost in half to just 1,262.

2.46am

The Conservatives gain West Bromwich West from Labour in an 11.69% swing.

2.50am

Bishop Auckland, a Labour seat since 1935, becomes a Tory gain with a majority of 7,962.

2.54am

Chuka Umunna, the former Streatham MP who defected from Labour to the Independent Group before switching to the Liberal Democrats, loses out to the Tories in Cities of London & Westminster.

2.58am

The DUP's Westminster leader Nigel Dodds is beaten by Sinn Fein's John Finucane in Belfast North.

3.15am

Tory Zac Goldsmith loses his Richmond Park seat to the Lib Dems, the party's first gain of the night.

3.24am

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is returned in Islington North but in his speech he describes the results as "very disappointing" and says he will not lead the party in any future election campaign.

3.42am

After extending his majority in Uxbridge & Ruislip South, Boris Johnson says: "It does look as though this One Nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done."

3.45am

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson loses her Dumbartonshire East seat to the SNP.

4.25am

The Conservatives retake Kensington from Labour, winning by a margin of 150 votes.