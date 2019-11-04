HOME Secretary Priti Patel is considering giving police powers to arrest trespassers who set up unauthorised caravan sites and seize their property.

The move would make such trespassing a criminal offence rather than controlled under civil law, as it is at present.

A consultation to be launched on Tuesday will seek the views of councils, police forces and travellers, the Government said.

Proposals include lowering the number of vehicles to be involved in an unauthorised camp before police can intervene from six to two.

And anyone who breaks the law could be ordered not to return to a site from which they have been removed for a year, up from three months.

Ms Patel said: "Unauthorised encampments can cause misery to those who live nearby, with reports of damage to property, noise, abuse and littering.

"The public want their communities protected and for the police to crack down on trespassers.

"Our proposals aim to ensure these encampments can be challenged and removed as quickly as possible."