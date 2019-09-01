TIME is running out to catch one of the North-East’s most spectacular shows, but luckily, the event is celebrating its phenomenal success by offering families a chance to win free tickets for the last show!

Kynren – An Epic Tale of England – is the UK’s biggest live action theatre experience, and has astonished thousands of visitors this year. With just a few shows left in the season, don’t miss your chance to see this one-of-a-kind performance.

The extraordinary retelling – performing every Saturday until September 14 – covers 2,000 years of England’s rich history from the lavish pomp and pageantry of royal ceremony to thrilling choreography, amazing stunts, equestrianism, special effects and pyrotechnics.

Boasting a stage measuring an incredible 7.5 acres in size, Kynren takes audiences on a thrilling, action-packed and emotional journey through time, from the fog of war and noise of battle, right through to the heat of the industrial revolution.

Celebrating the Year of the Viking, Kynren offers visitors the opportunity to stroll through the new Viking village, which offers visitors insights into life in Viking England.

Watch sparks fly in the blacksmith’s forge, see shield maidens at work around the fire, and witness fearsome warriors challenge their rivals as they practise for a raid.

As the actors warm up, visitors are also invited to visit the Food Village before the show to sample delicious food from local suppliers, and to grab a drink at the 1940s-style bar.

Don’t miss the chance to win an exclusive Deluxe Package for the final show on Saturday, September 14, which includes admittance for two adults and two children, as well as parking, and return shuttle.

To book tickets, or for more information, visit www.kynren.com. Adults from £25, Under 18s from £15, Under 4s are Free.

Reviews of Kynren

“Wow, Wow, Wow... Just WOW! This is one of THE best things we've ever seen. The reviews don't do it justice.”

CockneyBrum, Worcestershire

“A must see!! Something totally unexpected to find in the north east, you have to see it to believe it!! the show is just magnificent, fast paced, engaging and totally spectacular.”

TheMalkins2019, Wolsingham

“An absolute MUST VISIT!!!! Think of Danny Boyle’s opening ceremony for the London Olympics then see it exceeded! Take your kids, your grandma, take everybody you love and enjoy together a spectacular event you'll never forget.”

Jeff W, Leeds

“We were transfixed from the beginning to the end of this spectacular performance. There was so much to see, hear and experience that you didn't know where to look next. I cannot recommend this highly enough. From arriving at the well-organised car park to walking into the Viking village and then to the actual performance itself...high standards abounded! Costumes, sound, special effects and so very much more. Thanks for one of the best experiences of our lives.”

B5231DUchrisw, Congleton

*Reviews via TripAdvisor