EXCITEMENT is running high as Tees Valley prepares to host the Great North City Games for the first time.

The major action-packed sporting event will be staged in Stockton this year – the first time the games have been held outside of Newcastle Gateshead.

More than 25,000 spectators are expected to flood Stockton town centre on Saturday, September 7, to cheer on competitors, and be a part of this North-East cultural and sporting milestone.

Dozens of athletic contests and events will be held throughout the day, with free entry available to all spectators, as top-class sportsmen and women from all over the world arrive to compete alongside talented North-East athletes.

Last year’s games attracted several big-name athletes, including Scottish distance runner Laura Muir, then newly named the 2018 European Champion, who battled against rival Eilish McColgan over the mile.

Local people can also join in the sporting action by entering the Simplyhealth Great Tees 10k road race, or the Simplyhealth Great Tees Junior and Mini Runs. All three events will be held on September 7 before the start of the City Games. Entry is now open by visiting www.greatrun.org/tees10k.

This event is another indication that the North-East is quickly becoming a popular destination for major events, following hot on the heels of announcements that Take That, Jess Glynne, and BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend will all be headlining in the region this year.

The Games join a host of other annual events taking place in Tees Valley including Hartlepool Waterfront Festival in July, the famous Stockton International Riverside Festival in August, and Festival of Thrift in September.

Visitors to Tees Valley will also have the chance to experience a variety of other activities the area offers. The Olympic-standard Tees Barrage International White Water Centre is right next door, alongside Air trail, one of the UK’s biggest climbing adventure courses. Daredevils can even bungee jump for the iconic Middlesbrough Transporter Bridge. If you’d rather take things at a slower pace you can relax in the magnificent surroundings of Wynyard Hall or enjoy ultimate luxury at the five star resort Rockliffe Hall.

For more information, visit www.greatcitygames.org/teesvalley.

Or to find out more about what’s going on in Tees Valley, visit www.enjoyteesvalley.com.